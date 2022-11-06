Glastonbury Festival ticket sale hit by technical issue
- Published
A "technical problem" has led to difficulties for some people trying to buy tickets for next year's Glastonbury Festival.
Second release tickets went on sale at 09:00 GMT on Saturday but many fans reported the site repeatedly crashing during the booking process.
Tickets took more than an hour to sell out, and organiser Emily Eavis apologised to those who missed out.
She said there would be a ticket resale in 2023.
Tickets for Glastonbury 2023 have now Sold Out. Thank you to everyone who bought one and we're sorry to those of you who missed out, on a morning when demand far exceeded supply. There will be a resale of any cancelled or returned tickets in spring 2023.— Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) November 6, 2022
Fans on Twitter reported the website would not initially load for a long period with others saying they were booted off the booking site at different points, including the final payment point.
Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis wrote on Twitter: "Although we are thrilled that so many of you want to come to next year's Glastonbury, we're sorry that a huge number of people missed out on a ticket this morning - because demand far outstripped supply.
"Thank you for everyone who tried to buy a ticket. Your loyalty to this festival is deeply appreciated.
"There will be a ticket resale in spring 2023, so if you didn't get one, please do try again then."
Next year's line-up is yet to be revealed but Roxy Music has been rumoured to be filling the Sunday teatime legends slot.
The event will run from 21 -25 June.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk