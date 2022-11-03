Rape investigation launched in Bristol after woman attacked
A rape investigation has been launched after a woman was attacked after a night out.
The woman, aged in her 20s, had been at a bar in Bristol and was on her way home when she was approached by a man in Denmark Street.
Avon and Somerset Police said the attack occurred between 03:30 GMT - 04:30 GMT on Sunday.
Officers have released an image of a man they wish to speak to as part of the investigation.
He is described as being in his late 20s or early 30s, about 5ft 7ins tall, and was seen in the area at the time.
An appeal for information has been made and it is thought that a number of people passed by as the attack happened, both on foot and in vehicles.
Det Sgt Toby Hayes said: "This appeal is just one of our lines of enquiry but I would urge anyone who was on Denmark Street between 03:30 and 04:30 to come forward.
"You might not realise that you have the key piece of information we need."
