E-scooter operator Voi cuts ties with Russian shareholders
E-scooter operator Voi has severed its ties with Russia following political pressure.
The company has confirmed two of its shareholders with links to Russia have been removed.
Earlier this year, West of England Metro Mayor Dan Norris called on the provider to reconsider two of its shareholders.
Mr Norris said he was relieved Voi had done "the right thing".
Following Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, two of Voi's shareholders came under the spotlight.
Russian businessmen Alexander Eliseev and Ilya Yushaevv held a 4% stake in the company.
Voi currently runs an e-scooter rental scheme across Bristol.
Mr Norris led an international campaign against the Russian links, culminating in face-to-face talks in Bristol with Swedish based Voi boss Fredrik Hjelm.
At the meeting, Mr Hjelm pledged to try to get the investors to part with their shares.
Mr Norris said he "welcomed the decision" from Voi after residents told him "time and again" that they didn't support the company's Russian links.
