Off-duty policeman hit man in Bristol bar, hearing told
An off-duty police officer launched an "unprovoked" attack on a man in a bar, a misconduct hearing has heard.
PC Jedd Perry was on a night out in the Green House, Bristol, in August 2021 when he punched a man who had been trying to dance with female colleagues.
He is also accused of making a discriminatory comment to PC Madalina Davies on a separate occasion.
PC Perry has admitted two counts of misconduct, but denies that either amounts to gross misconduct.
The Avon and Somerset misconduct hearing was told that PC Perry had been out with other police officers when he became "angry" with the man and punched him twice in the face.
After being ejected from the bar, the fight continued outside where a female constable trying to intervene took a blow to the head, apparently by accident as fists swung, said barrister George Thomas, representing the force.
PC Perry then "made himself scarce" and fled the scene, refusing to return to speak to attending officers, he added.
The officer insisted he was justified in using force because the man was "assaulting" his colleague by touching her lower back, a claim Mr Thomas said was not supported by CCTV footage or the female constable's statement.
Mr Thomas described PC Perry as being "motivated by anger...not a genuine belief he had to go to her assistance."
"It was an entirely unprovoked and unjustified attack," he added.
'Attack was unprovoked'
Mr Thomas said several of PC Perry's colleagues had stated that the attack was "unprovoked" and described him as very drunk.
PC Perry is also accused of making a discriminatory comment to PC Davies on another occasion in August 2021.
He said the alleged comment was an ill-judged attempt at humour and that he apologised to her the next day, the panel heard.
His barrister Sharon Barlow said the officer denied using the term "go back to your own country" or a racist phrase of that nature.
The hearing continues.
