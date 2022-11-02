Sculpture made of rubbish unveiled in Bristol harbour
A giant wave sculpture made of rubbish has been unveiled at a city's harbour.
It's part of a new campaign to reduce litter in Bristol, and to stop it going into the water and out to sea.
The wave-shaped sculpture is made of 90kg of waste - equivalent to the volume of waste left on the city's Baldwin Street on just one busy Friday.
The Bristol's Binning campaign also involves more than 50 colourful bins being installed at litter hotspots like parks and takeaways around the city.
It is a joint project between Bristol Waste, Bristol City Council and the environmental charity Hubbub.
To try and get more people to dispose of their rubbish responsibly, a range of measures are being introduced, including colourful bins featuring song lyrics and quotes, and an app through which people can win rewards just for binning their litter.
The LitterLotto app will feature both small regular prizes and big rewards.
Colourful voting bins for general litter and 'ballot bins' for cigarette butts will also be installed to get people to vote with their litter on hot topics.
Bristol's mayor Marvin Rees launched the campaign by unveiling the Wave sculpture on Wednesday.
"The Wave sculpture shows the extent of the problem in Bristol, and why we need to take action", he said.
"We are delighted to be installing new recycling bins around the city centre, which will also help us to improve our recycling rates across the city and achieve our ambitious goals.
"We hope this campaign will capture the attention of the people of Bristol and encourage them to think twice about dropping litter after a night out."