Bristol community event to 'fight back against gentrification'
- Published
An event exploring the effects of gentrification on the local community aims to "give people the tools to fight back," the organiser has said.
The public will hear from a panel of local experts who will discuss how Bristol is being affected by change.
Organiser and author, Henry Palmer, 28, from Easton, in Bristol, said he wants to combat gentrification in the city.
"I want to dispel the myth that gentrification is an inevitable and sad fate for all communities," he said.
Gentrification is the process whereby the character of a poor urban area is changed by wealthier people moving in, improving housing, and attracting new businesses, but often displacing current inhabitants in the process.
Mr Palmer grew up in Easton at a time when the European Commission deemed it one of the most deprived wards in the South West.
"Now it's 'up and coming' and 'nice' - sentiments that often ignore the homelessness, displacement and pain of past generations that precedes its current status," he said.
In 2019, he finished writing his book, "Voices of Bristol: Gentrification & Us", which shone a light on the experience of local people.
At the event Mr Palmer will ask questions of the panel that include:
- Poet, Lawrence Hoo, showcasing his personal testimonials about the change in St Pauls, Bristol
- Housing correspondent, Vicky Spratt, discussing Bristol as part of the national picture
- Communities director at Sovereign Housing, Matthew Buckham, on the role that social housing can play
- Councillor Tom Renard, Bristol's cabinet member for housing, on the city's fight back against gentrification
Mr Hoo, who grew up in St Paul's, Bristol, said: "Gentrification is causing a huge forced migration and displacement of people around the city and even further a field.
"We need to look at ownership of properties and also the accountability of local authorities in how they allocate housing and new builds."
Elsie Middle, who grew up in Bristol, will also be on the panel.
"I have seen the rapid changes that have occurred in areas across the city, and this is a great opportunity to reflect on the impacts of gentrification in Bristol and how it's affecting our city.
"I'll be discussing how building collective power can tackle the urgent issues communities face at present."
The event will be held at community art space the People's Republic of Stokes Croft in Bristol on 11 November.