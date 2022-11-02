BBC Music Introducing in the West celebrates 15th birthday
Specially-curated live events are taking place across the country to mark 15 years of BBC Introducing.
The scheme, which comprises regional and national radio shows, has helped kickstart the careers of artists including George Ezra, Ed Sheeran and 2022 Mercury Prize winner Little Simz.
In the West, nine artists will embark on a three-day tour to celebrate.
Presenter James Threlfall said it was a chance to "showcase the incredible artists" they have in the region.
The events taking place across the UK for BBC Introducing Live include gigs, industry panels, masterclasses and workshops.
The West's tour, which is made up of gigs in Gloucester, Devizes and Bristol from 3-5 November, is one of the largest.
Mr Threlfall said the shows will be "a lot of fun" and will give artists the chance to engage with new audiences.
BBC Introducing shows get all their music directly from hopeful artists who send it in via the Uploader, where it is then directed to their local team based on their postcode.
The song can then be selected to play and forwarded onto national radio stations for potential airplay.
"The amazing thing about BBC Introducing is that you can be an emerging artist that has produced the track, maybe even in your bedroom, and you can upload it to the BBC and potentially get radio play from there," said Mr Threlfall.
"You don't need a big studio production or anything around you. You really can just kind of own it as an artist," he added.
Singer George Ezra, who was then studying music in Bristol, uploaded his music in 2012 and was swiftly picked up by presenters Sam Bonham and Richard Pitt, who invited him to perform backstage at Glastonbury.
"And of course by 2014 he was this huge star," said Mr Pitt, who producer and presented BBC Introducing in the West for 14 years.
The same show has also supported many others acts who have gone on to have music success, including Idles, Gabrielle Aplin and Yola, who is currently starring as Sister Rosetta Tharpe in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis film.
Bristol-born Yola worked with Massive Attack and her own band Phantom Limb while being supported by BBC Introducing in the West, which included performing a live session at Maida Vale Studios.
In 2019 she was nominated for four Grammy awards.
"She found the right people to work with and she's forged this amazing career which isn't just about music any more.
"She's a brilliant woman," added Mr Pitt.
Gabrielle Aplin, who is originally from Chippenham in Wiltshire, said BBC Introducing allowed her to "tap in to something a bit more commercial".
"I remember getting an email from Jason Carter from Radio 1 being like 'I found you on BBC Introducing and would you like to come in for a meeting? I think it would be great to get you at Maida Vale'," she said.
Ms Aplin was a teenager at the time and said her manager did not believe she had been given that opportunity already.
"To have access to something that feels so proper, and is proper, it was just this amazing opportunity and it made me feel (like) I am a professional and I can do this."
BBC Introducing in the West tours The Music Works in Gloucester, The Muck and Dunder in Devizes and BIMM in Bristol, with a presenter Q&A and 10 performers per night from 3-5 November.
