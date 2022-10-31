Bristol city centre attack victim in a critical condition
- Published
A man is in hospital in a critical condition after he was assaulted in Bristol, police have said.
He suffered head injuries in a series of attacks carried out by three men in the city centre early on Saturday.
Three separate victims, all men in their 20s or 30s, were assaulted at approximately 05:45 BST.
Avon and Somerset Police said it was checking CCTV footage from the area to try to identify the assailants.
The attacks, involving victims who did not know each other, took place close to the fountains by the Bristol Hippodrome, and at the junctions of Corn and Baldwin streets and Broad Quay.
Officers said the attackers are believed to be in their late 20s or early 30s and are described as follows:
- White, about 6ft 3ins with short brown hair and a large build, clean shaven and wearing a dark blue top and dark skinny jeans.
- Mixed race, about 5ft10ins, slightly curly hair, clean shaven and wearing a white North Face jacket.
- White with dark hair, wearing a black coat and had some facial injuries.
Police have appealed for anyone who may have information about the attacks, or witnessed them, to contact them.