Police called to 'illegal rave' in Hambrook barn
Police have been called to what they describe as an illegal rave in a barn on the outskirts of Bristol.
A number of vehicles started arriving on Old Gloucester Road in Hambrook, South Gloucestershire, in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Avon and Somerset Police attended and put road closures in place to prevent more people arriving.
The force estimates 400 to 500 people to have attended.
"Public safety is our absolute priority when responding to these events," said police.
"We continue to engage with organisers at the site to bring this event to a safe conclusion, while trying to keep the impact on the wider community as low as possible," the force added.
People wrote on Facebook to say that the music could be heard across a wide area including Frampton Cotterell and Winterbourne.
The music stopped shortly after 10:00 GMT on Sunday, with police officers working to disperse people.
