E-scooter rider critically injured in Bristol crash
- Published
A woman in her 20s, who was riding an e-scooter, is in a life-threatening condition after she collided with a car.
Officers were called to the crash at Temple Gate, in Bristol, at about 20:20 BST on Thursday.
The woman was taken to Bristol Royal Infirmary with a head injury, police said.
Anyone who was in the area at the time and who saw what happened is asked to contact Avon and Somerset Police.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.