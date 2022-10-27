Bristol inclusive cheerleading team in world championships
A disability-inclusive cheerleading team has been chosen to represent England in the world championships.
The Phoenix Allstars Cheerleaders, based in Longwell Green, Bristol, will be heading to the USA next year for the competition.
Team member Beth Hope, 24, began using a wheelchair after she was diagnosed with Myalgic Encephalomyelitis (ME).
"I really want to show people with a disability or illness that absolutely anything is possible," she said.
After she began using a wheelchair she found it difficult to find a team which could accommodate her but she said Phoenix Allstars had their "doors wide open".
ME, which is also called chronic fatigue syndrome, is a long-term condition with a wide range of symptoms, the most common being extreme tiredness.
"The most important part of being in this team is promoting accessibility," said Ms Hope.
"If there is a little girl watching the championships who is a wheelchair user and she sees us and feels inspired that is a job well done.
"I think it is amazing that we have the opportunity to inspire."
The team will be representing England in the Advanced Adaptive Abilities category of the world championships, which will take place in Orlando, Florida, in April 2023.
Adaptive Abilities Cheerleading brings together disabled and non-disabled athletes to create an inclusive routine.
"I was very emotional when I knew that we had been given this fantastic opportunity to compete," said Miranda Burn, co-owner of the team.
"We will make sure that every member of the team is involved in every aspect of the routine - that is what Phoenix Allstars is really about."
