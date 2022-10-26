South West police crackdown on drug use in night-time economy
Police forces across the south west of England are set to crack down on people using so-called recreational drugs.
Operation Scorpion - which began in March - will shift its focus to target not just drug dealers but those using illegal substances in pubs and clubs.
People who use cocaine, cannabis and ecstasy on nights out will be targeted.
Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Mark Shelford said he wanted to send "a clear message that we are coming after people who take recreational drugs".
Officers from Avon & Somerset, Dorset, Devon & Cornwall, Wiltshire and Gloucester will be involved, as well as British Transport Police.
This next phase of Operation Scorpion will begin in November and continue through winter.
"For the first time, all the five regions of the South West have come together with the same priority and a clear intent - to hit those involved in illegal drug activities, to take drugs off our streets and to catch those responsible," said Mr Shelford, the PCC for Avon & Somerset.
PCCs for the five forces are also challenging use of the term "recreational", saying they prefer to describe them as "illegal gateway drugs".
PCC for Devon and Cornwall, Allison Hernandez, said: "We are asking people who use these drugs to reflect not only on the harm they are doing to themselves, but also on the supply chain of misery, exploitation and criminality that their money is supporting."
Operation Scorpion has already lead to one of Avon & Somerset Police's biggest drug hauls, which involved the seizure of cannabis plants with an estimated street value of £3.5m.
The PCCs also want to start a conversation about the re-classification of cannabis.
Mr Shelford is among those who have called for the review, arguing that the harm it does to health is "greatly under-estimated".
Operation Scorpion has so far resulted in a total of 127 arrests and 465 disruptions to drugs lines.
