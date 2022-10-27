Site of former St Pauls paper factory set to be turned into flats
- Published
A bid to turn an old Bristol paper factory site into 358 flats have been approved.
Plans for the vacant Dove Lane plot, next to the M32, were put together by developer Places for People.
Members of Bristol City Council's development control committee said the decision was "a no brainer" and voted 8-0 in its favour on Wednesday evening.
But there were concerns that just 20% of the apartments will be classed as affordable.
Under the plans, blocks of flats of between four and 10 storeys would be built on the former site of the English Corrugated Paper Factory.
There would be a central square, a pedestrianised thoroughfare and 670sqm of commercial and business space.
The affordable homes would include 54 social rented flats and 18 "first homes", which are discounted to first-time buyers.
Cllr Lorraine Francis, who grew up in St Pauls, said there was no problem in principle with building homes on the unused site.
But she warned: "We are getting to a point in the area where local people probably will no longer be able to live there, even though many have lived there for decades."
Cllr Chris Jackson said he would have liked double the amount of affordable housing and double the 63 trees currently included in the plans.
Head of development control Gary Collins said 20% affordable housing in the central area was compliant with council policy as long as work started within 18 months.
He said the council was unable to insist the developer include more affordable homes.
'Distinct community'
Cllr Guy Poultney warned there was a clash between two housing policies covering St Pauls.
The first was drawn up by the local community in 2006 and included the stipulation that one in five new homes should have at least three bedrooms and be family sized.
The other, designed more recently, insisted on higher density housing in central Bristol.
Most of the apartments would have one or two bedrooms, with 31 flats having three bedrooms, while all 18 "first homes" would be one-bedroom.
Mr Poultney said he did not like the fact the community-led plan was being "steamrollered" due to St Pauls location.
"St Pauls is a distinct community with a very proud history and I do not like it being treated as just another part of the city centre," he said.