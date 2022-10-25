Bristol Halloween trail aims to raise people's spirits

Mark's display
Mark Davenport said he had used low-energy bulbs to try to keep his electricity bill down
By Pam Caulfield & Nathan Heath
BBC News

Close to 50 homes are putting on free Halloween displays as part of an organised trail in the hope it can help "raise people's spirits".

A group of people across Bristol and South Gloucestershire first teamed up during the pandemic to "make their homes spooky".

Since then, the number of people getting involved has increased.

The annual trail is co-ordinated through a Facebook group that has acquired more than 5,000 members.

Maria Wolf, a nurse from Bristol, has decorated her home for the third consecutive year
Her display this year is called "Skelly Fest"
She is collecting donations for a refugee charity in Bristol
Her main aim was to raise people's spirits though, she said
This family from Bristol said they "absolutely love" living close to the trail
Mark Davenport, 55, creates displays for Comicon and Horrorcon events across the UK
As part of the trail, he has used his professional skills to make a display at his home in Bristol
And strives to keep the fear-factor high

