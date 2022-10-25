Bristol woman accused of murder has case dismissed
A judge has dismissed a charge against a woman accused of murdering a man at a home in Bristol.
Stephen Cadman, 37, was pronounced dead in a tower block in Bishport Avenue in Hartcliffe in September 2021.
Caroline Simons, 54 of Rowan House, Hartcliffe, had been charged with his murder and was due appear at Bristol Crown Court in October.
Police said "significant new evidence" led to the decision to stop the case against Ms Simons.
An Avon and Somerset Police spokesman said during a court hearing on 15 June, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) "offered no evidence which concluded the prosecution case against Caroline Simons".
He said following the death of Mr Cadman the force's major crime investigation team "conducted a thorough investigation and presented their findings to the CPS for a charging decision two days later".
He added: "Significant new evidence was found, which upon being presented to the CPS has led to the decision to stop the case against Ms Simons.
"The police fully accept and agree with the decision."
Mr Cadman's next of kin have been notified of the developments.
"The thoughts of the CPS and police remain with them and specially-trained police officers continue to provide support to them," added the police spokesman.