Bristol police officer suspended for assault allegations
- Published
A police officer has been suspended after reports he assaulted a member of the public and told a colleague to "go back to your own country".
PC Jedd Perry, who is based in Bristol, is accused of leaving the scene of the alleged assault and refusing to return to speak to attending officers.
A publicity notice said this breached standards of professional behaviour.
He faces a police misconduct hearing at Avon and Somerset Police headquarters in Portishead next month.
The notice said: "In August 2021, whilst off duty, PC Perry made a discriminatory comment to a colleague by telling them 'why don't you go back to your own country' or words to that effect'."
It said in the same month he "assaulted a member of the public, left the scene and refused to return to speak to attending officers", said the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
"It is contended that (if proven) the allegations amount to gross misconduct," the notice added.
The PC's misconduct hearing begins on 1 November.
Additional reporting by Harriet Robinson
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk