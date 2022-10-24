Bristol police officer suspended for assault allegations

Avon And Somerset Police HQStephen Sumner
It is alleged the officer has breached the standards of professional behaviour for police officers
By Adam Postans
Local Democracy Reporting Service

A police officer has been suspended after reports he assaulted a member of the public and told a colleague to "go back to your own country".

PC Jedd Perry, who is based in Bristol, is accused of leaving the scene of the alleged assault and refusing to return to speak to attending officers.

A publicity notice said this breached standards of professional behaviour.

He faces a police misconduct hearing at Avon and Somerset Police headquarters in Portishead next month.

The notice said: "In August 2021, whilst off duty, PC Perry made a discriminatory comment to a colleague by telling them 'why don't you go back to your own country' or words to that effect'."

It said in the same month he "assaulted a member of the public, left the scene and refused to return to speak to attending officers", said the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

"It is contended that (if proven) the allegations amount to gross misconduct," the notice added.

The PC's misconduct hearing begins on 1 November.

Additional reporting by Harriet Robinson

Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics