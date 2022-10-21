Pensioner 'nervous to leave the house' after Bristol attack
A woman in her 80s lost consciousness after being pushed to the ground in a seemingly unprovoked attack.
The victim was walking with her friend to a bus stop on Whiteladies Road in Bristol on 26 August when an unknown offender pushed her in the back.
She was taken to hospital and is recovering at home but Avon and Somerset Police say she is "nervous to leave the house".
Officers are appealing for witnesses of the incident to come forward.
Police say the attack, which happened between 23:30 and 00:00 BST, was reported to them in September but they had not yet found any CCTV covering the scene.
Anyone with dashcam or mobile footage of the incident has been asked to contact police.
