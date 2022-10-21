Bristol Airport passengers face 'unacceptable' security queues
Passengers have faced "unacceptable" queues at security at Bristol Airport.
One woman said she feared for her safety during "chaotic" scenes and said she only made her flight because the airline waited.
The airport apologised and said it had fewer security staff working than planned.
It said queues have returned to normal and it is in "urgent discussions" with its security business partner.
Responding to the airport's apology, passenger Michelle Ekin said: "We can deal with queues but you need to prepare for busy days better and train your staff.
"Most of them just stood there looking bewildered letting people cut the queue, knocking over barriers and causing more chaos.
"It was getting really hostile and felt dangerous at one point."
'We apologise'
Ms Ekin said easyJet waited for passengers during the disruption and her flight departed an hour late.
A spokesperson for the airport said: "Security queues early this morning were unacceptable and we apologise to all customers who were impacted.
"Far fewer security staff were working than planned. We're in urgent discussions with our security business partner so passengers receive the service they rightly expect.
"The queues at security have now returned to normal. Our advice for passengers flying later today is unchanged - we recommend you arrive at least two hours ahead of your scheduled time of departure."