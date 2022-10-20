Bristol tower block fire: Man arrested on suspicion of arson
A man has been arrested on suspicion of starting a fire at a block of flats in which six people were injured.
Emergency services were called to Eccleston House on Aiken Street in Barton Hill, Bristol, at 06:08 BST on Thursday.
The fire was started deliberately, Avon Fire & Rescue Service (AFRS) said.
A man was arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life on Thursday afternoon and is being held in police custody.
The building was evacuated and the fire was extinguished by 09:15 BST.
Dave Hodges, from AFRS, said the decision to evacuate was taken after the first-floor fire spread to the outside of the building.
Three of the injured people required hospital treatment.
All of the casualties had burns and/or smoke inhalation and the three people who were not taken to hospital were treated at the scene by paramedics, Mr Hodges added.
A council-run rest centre has been established at St Patrick's Catholic Church and a a community-led one has opened at the Tawfiq Masjid and Centre for people currently unable to enter their homes.
Both sites are providing welfare support - including help with food, clothing and access to medicine - for around 40 people in total, BCC said.
Council-led teams are now also helping displaced residents access accommodation and with their care and welfare needs.
Zachariah, a 12-year-old who lives in the building said he woke up to people shouting "fire" and said "everyone was scared".
He said: "I was a bit confused and told my parents to wake up.
"When we opened the door, we saw ash falling from the top floor, everyone was scared and hoping that everyone would be safe."
'Seek support'
Mayor Marvin Rees thanked "everyone in the community who responded so swiftly to help".
"Many people will feel affected by recent events, including the fire at nearby Twinnell House, and I would encourage residents to seek support from the council's housing and welfare teams," he added.
"It is completely understandable that high-rise residents across the city may feel upset and worried.
"We will be doing all we can to support them and will also be reminding all high-rise tenants in our city of the fire safety advice specific to their blocks," he said.
Anyone with any information about the fire at Eccleston House is asked to contact Avon and Somerset Police.