Bristol fire: Building evacuated and roads closed
A tower block was evacuated after a fire broke out in Bristol.
Avon Fire and Rescue Service (AFRS) were first called to Eccleston House on Aiken Street, Barton Hill, at 06:08 BST.
Residents were told to leave the building and the fire was extinguished by 9:15 BST. AFRS said it could not confirm if there had been any injuries.
The incident comes after a man died during a tower block blaze at Twinnell House near Stapleton Road in September.
A large fire also broke out at a derelict hotel near Temple Meads station on Tuesday night.
Fire engines from Temple, Hicks Gate, Bedminster, Kingswood, Southmead and Portishead were in attendance at Aiken Street
Police closed roads around Eccleston House and AFRS told people to avoid the area.
The service said it had received a "large volume of 999 calls" about the incident.