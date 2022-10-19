Cost of living: Half-term worries for Bristol and Bath parents
- Published
Families that usually rely on free school meals say they are worrying about how they will cope in half term.
Schools break up for a week in October and some parents say rising bills will make it a struggle.
A number of places in the west are offering free meals to help with the cost.
Widcombe Deli in Bath is amongst the places offering free food and the owner says being able to help others is the "most privileged position to be in".
Jon Ison says parents can "just come in" if they are worried about feeding their children.
"Your child can have whatever they would like to eat and we won't charge you," he said.
"There isn't a definitive criteria that you must be on benefits or bring your last gas bill," he added.
"If your children are struggling and you're worried about feeding them, just come in."
Sandra, 55 says half term is a more expensive time than the school terms for her.
She said: "There's not after-school club, there's no school dinners - and school dinners are amazing.
"You just have to plan so much more than your everyday because school takes up eight hours of your day. It's what to do in that time."
Swiba is another mother who finds school holidays more expensive.
She said: "When we are at home we have to make sure the house is all warm, we are cooking and watching TV so we are spending more money on gas and electricity."
Jackie Annett runs a blog called Broke in Bristol which gives parents tips on what to do during the half term.
She said: "I found that with quite a bit of research planning in advance you can still have fun without breaking the bank.
"It started off with finding free and affordable stuff to do with my daughter, and having one treat day.
"There are lots of places are offering 'kids-eat-free' this half term and some for a pound."