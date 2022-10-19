Large fire hits derelict Bristol Grosvenor Hotel
A large fire broke out overnight at a Bristol city centre building which has been derelict for the last 20 years.
The fire, at the former Grosvenor Hotel near Temple Meads, started shortly after 22:00 BST on the ground floor.
Avon Fire & Rescue said there were no casualties, but it evacuated people from a neighbouring building.
Roads past the hotel were closed and reopened shortly after 06:30 on Tuesday.
Some eyewitnesses reported seeing flames up to 18 metres in the air at the height of the fire.
The building has been the subject of a long-running wrangle between Bristol City Council and developers, who were investigated by the government after failing to convert it to flats.
It was due to be refurbished as part of the Temple Quarter project.
