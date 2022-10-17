Bristol OnlyFans model did not intend to kill partner, court hears
An OnlyFans model did not want to murder her boyfriend when she picked up a knife during a row, a court has been told.
Abigail White, 24, told Bristol Crown Court she was angry and upset "but I didn't want to hurt him or kill him".
She stabbed Bradley Lewis, 22, in the heart on the evening of 25 March at their home in Kingswood, near Bristol.
Ms White has admitted manslaughter by diminished responsibility but denies murdering Mr Lewis.
The 24-year-old, of Chipperfield Drive, Kingswood, told the jury they had been arguing and when she walked into the kitchen, she saw a knife on the side and had picked it up to "scare" him.
Anna Vigars KC, prosecuting, asked: "You went into the hall, and you went up to Brad and you thrust the knife at his chest, didn't you?"
Ms White replied: "Yes, but I didn't realise I had done that until after."
'Didn't want to kill'
The barrister suggested to the defendant she was angry when she stabbed Mr Lewis, and meant to hurt him.
She tearfully replied: "No I didn't. I really didn't."
The prosecutor asked: "You intended in your anger to hurt him or even to kill him, didn't you?"
Ms White said: "No, I didn't. It was just over before I even thought."
The OnlyFans model, who earned up to £50,000 a year from the website, said: "I picked up that knife in anger and upset, but I didn't want to hurt him or kill him."
'She's hurting me'
The trial also heard about two other occasions a few days' earlier when Ms White allegedly stabbed Mr Lewis in the arm.
She had phoned a friend, Sophie Webber, after discovering that Mr Lewis had cheated on her, the court was told.
Jurors heard on that call Mr Lewis spoke to Ms Webber and said: "Help me Sophie, she's trying to kill me.
"She's trying to stab me, she keeps beating me up, she's hurting me."
Mrs Vigars asked the defendant: "What were you saying to him, or doing to him, that led him to ask Sophie for help?"
Ms White said: "Nothing ... nothing like that.
"I was just crying, really upset. I don't remember him speaking on that call."
The trial previously heard that hours before the stabbing Mr Lewis - who died in hospital - had told Ms White their relationship was over.
He was injured minutes after they returned from a pub where Ms White had been arguing with Mr Lewis and another man.
The trial continues.