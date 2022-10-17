Woman attacked in Bristol park before being raped in flat
A woman was attacked in a park before being taken in a taxi to a flat and raped, police have said.
The woman, aged in her 20s, was assaulted in Brandon Hill Park, Bristol, after being followed from a bar in Clifton.
After the attack, on Sunday, 17 July, she managed to escape the flat before being picked up by another taxi between Henbury Court and Station Road.
Police are appealing for CCTV footage from the Henbury Court area.
The attacker is described as being aged in his early to mid-20s, around 5ft 8ins tall, of medium build with short dark hair.
Det Insp Andy Fox, of Avon and Somerset Police, said: "Attacks of this nature are rare, but when they do happen we are committed to carrying out a thorough investigation to identify the offender and obtain justice for the victim.
"We also strive to provide victims with all the support they may need after experiencing such a traumatic ordeal.
"We are in regular contact with the woman who was attacked in this case and providing her with updates on our investigation."
Police have released CCTV footage of a man they want to speak to in connection with the attack.
