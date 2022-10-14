OnlyFans model Abigail White wanted to 'shock and scare' partner
An OnlyFans model wanted to "shock and scare" her boyfriend when she fatally stabbed him, a court has heard.
Abigail White, 24, was arguing with Bradley Lewis, 22, when she stabbed him once in the chest on 25 March.
Mr Lewis was taken to hospital from the defendant's home in Kingswood, South Gloucestershire, but died hours later.
Ms White denies murder but admits manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility. The trial at Bristol Crown Court continues.
The jury was told that hours earlier Mr Lewis had told MS White their relationship was over.
The stabbing happened just minutes after they had returned from a pub where Ms White had got into an argument with Mr Lewis and another man - pouring drinks over them - causing the man to punch her to the ground.
Ms White said she had drunk a bottle of wine before arriving at the pub, where she had a Jagerbomb and two rum and cokes, as well as a small amount of cocaine.
She said the argument had started after she felt Mr Lewis had not stuck up for her during the row in the pub.
"We were arguing, it was quite loud. I wasn't happy that he didn't stick up for me about what happened in the pub," she said.
"He was saying I was over-reacting. He said I shouldn't have got upset by it."
Andrew Langdon KC, defending, asked White: "What effect did it have on you that you were over-reacting?"
She replied: "It made me more upset... quite a bad state.
"We were arguing, and he was pushing me and were in the hallway. I went into the kitchen, and I seen the knife on the side.
"Picked it up and walked back towards Brad. I went over to him to shock him, to scare him with the knife and before I knew it I had stabbed him."
'Looked in shock'
Mr Langdon asked: "When was it when you realised what you had done?"
She replied: "Not until after... the look on his face and when he said my name... he looked in shock.
"The knife was already out before I noticed."
She said she next saw blood, before helping Mr Lewis take his clothes off and helping him to move to the kitchen.
Ms White accepted she had lied to her neighbour, a friend and the police when she said Mr Lewis had stabbed himself.
Asked why she lied, she replied: "I was scared. I was worried about what was going to happen to me, to Brad and the family.
"Just wish I had told the truth from the beginning."
Mr Langdon asked: "Did you intend to stab him in the heart?"
"No," she replied.
Mr Langdon said a pathologist found the fatal injury would have required "moderate force".
