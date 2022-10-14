Bristol murder probe: Three released after Hengrove death
- Published
Three people arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a man have been released under investigation.
Emergency services were called to an address in Parsons Paddock in Hengrove, Bristol, at 21:00 BST on Tuesday following reports of a disturbance.
The victim, a man in his 40s, was given emergency resuscitation at the scene but died in hospital.
Police said a cause of death has not ye been ascertained.
"A forensic post-mortem was completed. The cause of death has not yet been established pending further examination," Avon and Somerset Police said.
"Three people who were arrested have been released under investigation.
"We continue to update the family and continue to offer them support during this difficult time."
