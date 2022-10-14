Thousands of polystyrene balls leak into Bristol house daily
- Published
Thousands of potentially hazardous polystyrene balls have been leaking into a tenant's house and garden in Bristol "every single day".
Michelle lives in a council property in Bedminster and urged the authority to fix the problem that began in December.
The balls appear to be coming through the extractor fans into the kitchen, and from vents into the back garden.
She said it was "deeply unpleasant" and Bristol City Council said it had made fixing the issue a priority.
"They started seeping through the walls in December last year, after I had my extractor fans replaced," Michelle, who lives in the house with her son said.
"It's been happening every single day since.
"It doesn't matter if the fans are on or off, the balls seep through.
"In fact they [the extractor fans] are completely blocked now anyway."
Michelle says enough polystyrene balls come into the house daily to fill a carrier bag.
"It's deeply unpleasant.
"The balls are getting into my appliances, everything from my toaster, my kettle, and my oven.
"When my dogs go for a poo I often see they have been eating the balls."
Michelle said she reported the issue to Bristol City Council in December and "well over 15 times" in the past year.
"They have come to see it. They agree it's a problem with my cavity wall insulation and the extractor fans, but they haven't been able to fix it.
"I'm at my wits' end.
"They haven't given me a date. When I call them I often have to go back to square one. It's like a circus really."
A spokesperson for Bristol City Council said: "This is clearly an unacceptable issue and needs to be investigated immediately.
"Our Response Repair Team are contacting the resident today to arrange a visit and carry out urgent works needed to find a solution which can be put it in place as soon as possible.
"Further inquiries will be made as to why no action has been taken sooner."