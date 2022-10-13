Bristol murder probe: Three arrested after man dies
Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a man in Bristol.
Emergency services were called to an address in Parsons Paddock, Hengrove, at 21:00 BST on Tuesday following reports of a disturbance.
The victim, a man in his 40s, was given emergency resuscitation at the scene but died in hospital.
The three suspects are being held in police custody.
Det Insp Mark Newbury of Avon and Somerset Police said he believed the death was "an isolated incident".
He confirmed a forensic post-mortem would be conducted and house-to-house enquiries were being conducted.
He added: "The man's next of kin have been informed and they're being supported at this difficult time and our thoughts and sympathies are with them."
A police cordon remains in place and anyone with any information is urged to contact Avon and Somerset Police.
