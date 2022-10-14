Bristol council 'fleecing' drivers with parking hikes
A council has been accused of "fleecing" drivers after it revealed huge increases in prices for parking.
Opposition councillor Jonathan Hucker said Bristol City Council leaders have approved the rises in a bid to make up for their "financial incompetence".
But transport lead Don Alexander blamed the "hopelessly out-of-touch" central government for stoking inflation.
The largest increases are for longer stays, with four hours on-street in the city centre rocketing from £6 to £12.
Mr Alexander (Lab) said the Conservatives have "squeezed" people's incomes, which has left the local authority needing more cash to cover its parking services.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS), off-street car park fees for shorter stays will generally rise by two-thirds from £1.50 to £2.50 an hour.
That means parking for up to four hours will cost £10 in total, instead of £6 at present, which will make it the most expensive for a major city outside London.
"If you live in an outer suburb like Stockwood or Whitchurch, it is not realistic to be expected to walk or cycle into town, especially if you are elderly or suffer from impaired mobility," said Mr Hucker (Cons).
"Hiking some parking charges by 100 per cent is outrageous, especially at a time when people are facing rising costs for essential items and household incomes are being squeezed."
But Mr Alexander said the increases bring Bristol "into line" with other major cities.
"All excess revenue made from parking charges is reinvested into Bristol's transport infrastructure - helping to improve bus routes," he said.
Blue-badge holders will still be able to park for free, and the short-stay rate will remain the same.
