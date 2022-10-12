Bristol Fatboy Slim free car park gig shut down by nightclub
A gig involving DJ Fatboy Slim held in the car park of a nightclub in Bristol has been shut down.
DJ Eats Everything announced the joint free event at Lakota on Wednesday on his Instagram page.
The free party was originally due to bed held in a south Bristol underpass, but was moved at the last minute.
Social media posts show people climbing the walls to get in. Venue bosses stopped the event due to the large number of people there.
In a tweet, Lakota club co-owner Marti Burgess said: "Our security have been absolutely on it and we decided to shut as too many people were trying to get in and it became unsafe."
