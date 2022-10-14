Bristol woman, 97, sees wrestling match in 'wish come true'
The "one wish" of a 97-year-old woman came true when she got to go to a live wrestling match.
In her earlier years, Jane Prosser used to go to the matches with her late husband, Jack, on special occasions.
Now in an effort to widen well-being activities for its residents, the team at Katherine House, in Bristol, took Ms Prosser to re-live her glory days.
She said: "We had a brilliant time together. This is a day I will never forget."
Ms Prosser had told her carers on many occasions that she would like to go to a wrestling match so the team made her dream a reality as part of the One Wish Project and took her to the Kapow & SWF Return to Thornbury wrestling match on 2 October.
Ms Prosser, who was born in Northern Ireland, got fully involved at the match, waving a hammer to "hit the baddies", cheering and gasping at the action.
She was also booked in for a meet-and-greet with the wrestlers - Mr Lee Buff, Abi Cartwright and Sassy Bear Clarence.
Ms Prosser's daughter, Judith Prosser, 61, said: "My mum had an absolute whale of a time.
"It revived lots of memories for me as I had forgotten that my mother and father used to enjoy going to wrestling matches.
"Our parents rarely went out in the evening when we were children so these were very special occasions for the both of them.
"It was a really lovely idea and my brother and I would never have thought of it ourselves."
When she was younger Ms Prosser used to go to wrestling matches in her local town.
"There was a very flamboyant wrestler called Adrian Street from our local town of Brynmawr, who was popular in the 60s and 70s," Judith said.
"He drew in big names such as Mick McManus and Jackie Pallo and the wrestling matches were held in the Market Hall."
Judith thanked the team at Katherine House, based in Westbury-on-Trym, for "putting so much thought into our mother's one wish".
Wellbeing coordinator at Katherine House and Griffiths House, Sabina Green, said: "After a difficult lockdown, it's fantastic to be able to get the residents out in the community again.
"The One Wish project is an opportunity to give each resident something to look forward to. We love a challenge- no dream is too big.
"It was an absolute honour to make Jane's dream come true, she was in her element. It was a wonderful day and will go down in history.
"Days like these make the job all the more worthwhile."
