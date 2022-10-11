'Hysterical' OnlyFans model stabbed partner
- Published
An OnlyFans model who admitted killing her partner phoned her friend "hysterically screaming" and claiming he had stabbed himself, a court heard.
Abigail White stabbed Bradley Lewis, 22, at his home near Bristol after he told her their relationship was over on 25 March.
Mr Lewis was taken to hospital and died the next day.
Ms White, 24, denies murder but admits manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility.
Jurors heard Ms White was drunk and had poured a drink over Mr Lewis before they left the pub to go to their Kingswood home.
After the stabbing she phoned her friend Laura Watkins and claimed Mr Lewis had injured himself.
In a written statement read to the jury, Ms Watkins said: "At 8.48pm Abigail rang me hysterically screaming that Brad had stabbed himself - he had tried to kill himself.
"Abigail said she was going to the hospital with a friend but didn't say who this was.
"She was screaming 'He's going to be OK, he's going to be OK, tell me he's going to be OK?'"
'Heard a slap'
Previously Bristol Crown Court heard Ms White had also told her neighbour Laura Cundy - who was alerted to a problem by the defendant's screaming - and the police that Mr Lewis had stabbed himself.
However, after pleading guilty to manslaughter, Ms White now accepts that she killed Mr Lewis.
A post-mortem examination found he suffered a single stab wound, at least 7cm deep that pierced his heart.
He was stabbed minutes after they returned home from the pub where they had been drinking with friends, the court heard.
Louise Silk, who was at the pub with her partner Ryan Dawes, said Ms White had been drunk and upset that Mr Lewis said he wanted to end their relationship.
Ms Silk said when she came back from the toilet "everything was kicking off".
"Ryan told me that Abi had spat in his face after Abi poured a drink over Brad," she said.
The court heard a man she spat at hit Ms White to the ground.
"I heard a slap and I saw her on the floor," Ms Silk said.
In the days prior to the fatal attack, Ms White also admitted stabbing Mr Lewis in the arm for which he required treatment at an NHS walk-in centre, Ms Silk told the court.
Ms Silk said in a voice message, Ms White had told her: "I stabbed Brad... Oh, not like that."
The trial continues.
