Man admits Bristol Three Lions pub bomb hoax
- Published
A man has admitted his part in a bomb hoax that led to the evacuation of a pub and a road being closed in Bristol.
Michael Casey, from the city, admitted one count of communicating false information when he appeared at Bristol Magistrates Court on Monday.
The 39-year-old, of West Street, admitted calling police claiming to have left suspicious items at the Three Lions pub on Sunday.
He was remanded in custody and is due to be sentenced on 8 November.
Customers at the Three Lions, as well as nearby residents, were evacuated after the hoax call was made at 12:40 BST on Sunday.
A 50m (54yd) cordon was put in place, and buses had to be rerouted as specialist officers searched the premises.
Nothing suspicious was found, but the search was not concluded until 21:15.
Casey is due to be sentenced at Bristol Crown Court.
