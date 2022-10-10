Bristol: OnlyFans model 'stabbed partner after break-up news'
- Published
An OnlyFans model stabbed her partner to death hours after he told her their relationship was over, a court heard.
Abigail White, 24, of Kingswood, South Gloucestershire, fatally stabbed Bradley Lewis at home on 25 March.
She told police she had intended to remove the kitchen knife as she feared he would harm himself, jurors heard.
She had left angry voice messages about his "unfaithfulness" and had "no limits when angry" the Crown said. She admits manslaughter but denies murder.
Bristol Crown Court heard Mr Lewis was fatally injured within minutes of leaving the pub with the defendant.
A neighbour, Laura Cundy, said she heard Ms White screaming "he can't breathe," before Ms White called 999.
When Ms Cundy entered the house she found Mr Lewis lying on the kitchen floor, jurors were told.
'Grabbed the knife'
Anna Vigars KC, prosecuting, told the court: "She also found a lot of blood on the floor of the house.
"Although it appears that Ms White had made some attempts to clean up, because the mop had been used and there was clothing in the washing machine, and a knife with a blade about six or seven inches long on top of the radiator cover in the hallway."
Mr Lewis was taken to hospital from the defendant's home but died the next day from a single stab wound.
After being arrested on suspicion of murder, Ms White told police: "I did not stab Bradley."
She told police in a prepared statement the pair had argued after arriving home and he had reached for a knife with which to harm himself, the court heard.
"She told the police that she thought that he was planning to harm himself so, she explained, she grabbed the knife herself and took it out of the kitchen, intending to go to the front door and throw it outside," Mrs Vigars said.
'Enough' lying
The jury heard their relationship at the time was strained and Mr Lewis had left the family home to stay with his mother.
On the day of the attack, jurors heard Mr Lewis had been at a park with Ms White and another family, when he told her: "I don't want to be with you any more Abi."
Following her arrest, police recovered voice messages in which she expressed her "anger and sense of betrayal" over his "unfaithfulness, or assumed unfaithfulness," the court heard.
"She explained how she had had enough of being lied to and that she had to beat the truth out of him, even threatening him with a knife," Mrs Vigars said.
"She acknowledged that she had no limits when angry."
Ms White, of Chipperfield Drive, Kingswood, denies murder but has admitted manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility.
The trial continues.