Major Bristol roadworks set to begin despite opposition
- Published
Major works on a busy city road are set to begin despite opposition.
Changes to the A4018, a key route from Cribbs Causeway and the M5 into Bristol city centre, will begin in January.
They will include new bus lanes, a segregated cycle lane, and pedestrian crossings.
The scheme was initially approved in 2019 despite local residents arguing the changes would make it harder to access their homes and businesses.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS), Bristol City Council will press ahead with the changes after the cabinet refreshed permission for the scheme on 4 October.
Darren Jones, Labour MP for Bristol North West, said transport chiefs had "lost the plot".
But Labour Councillor Don Alexander, cabinet member for transport, said: "The project is about improvements on the northern end of the A4018 Passage Road in Henbury.
"The scope and objectives of the scheme have not changed since the June 2019 decision, but things have been delayed by Covid."
Costs for the roadworks have shot up by more than £1 million since the funding was first approved, due to high inflation.
The changes will take place on Passage Road between Crow Lane and Charlton Road, and will take 18 months to complete.
They include a new 30mph (48km/h) speed limit, a new signal-controlled pedestrian crossing north of Dragonswell Road, a two-way segregated cycle route, and 24-hour bus lanes.
Previous proposed changes also included replacing the Crow Lane roundabout with a traffic light junction, banning certain turnings off the road, and restrictions in Westbury Village.
However, these proposals were dropped in summer 2019 after proving very unpopular.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk