Man arrested after Bristol bomb hoax triggers evacuation
- Published
A man has been arrested over a hoax bomb which saw a Bristol pub and houses evacuated on Sunday.
The Three Lions on West Street and nearby properties were vacated after police received a report of suspicious packages left inside the pub at 12:40 BST.
No packages were subsequently found.
Avon and Somerset Constabulary has since confirmed a man has been arrested on suspicion of communicating false information.
He remains in custody, the force added.
A major incident was declared by emergency services after the call and a 50m (164ft) cordon was put in place - which affected some bus services.
After specialist teams completed searches, police confirmed at approximately 21:15 that nothing had been found and there was not believed to be any wider risk to the public.
Police said they were not treating the incident as terrorism-related.
Insp Richard Lang said: "We appreciate there will have been significant concern given the nature of the initial report to police - one that had to be taken seriously."
