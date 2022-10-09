Three arrested after car hits Kingswood shop front
- Published
Three men have been arrested after an altercation involving weapons following a crash in south Gloucestershire.
Police were called Kingswood High Street at 13:20 BST on Saturday after an incident involving two BMW cars, one of which hit the front of a gaming arcade shop.
Two of the men who were arrested were taken to hospital for non life-threatening injuries.
All three were arrested on suspicion of affray, Avon and Somerset Police said.
The force said one had been released under investigation and two were still in custody.
Officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.