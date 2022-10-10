Bristol stray puppy nursed back to health and re-homed
A stray puppy that was left to suffer with a painful skin condition has been nurtured back to full health and placed in a permanent home.
Bruno, a 10-month-old English Bulldog, arrived at Bristol Animal Rescue Centre in a lot of pain at Christmas.
He was given regular medicated baths to soothe his skin condition and the team worked hard to earn his trust.
"He's now a happy, playful dog who is loved very much by his new family," said animal manager Jodie Hayward.
When he arrived at the rescue centre, staff noticed he was very uncomfortable, he had lost his fur and had very itchy, inflamed skin.
After investigation, it was clear he had a serious infestation of demodex mites, also known as mange.
"Bruno's skin was in dire condition when he arrived, and he was understandably grouchy and in pain," said Ms Hayward.
Dogs that have Demodex mange usually have weakened immune systems and, when left untreated, it can lead to secondary infections which can be dangerous.
"The transformation we saw in Bruno once his skin started to improve was amazing," added Ms Hayward.
"He became much more playful and cuddly. It was like a weight had been lifted from him and he was finally able to be the cheerful dog he was meant to be."
After three months, Bruno was adopted by a family who live on a small-holding farm.
The family had previously adopted another bulldog with the rescue centre so he has some company.
"He's now a happy, playful dog who is very much loved - and it's thanks to our supporters that we are able to give dogs like Bruno a second chance at a happy life," added Ms Hayward.
