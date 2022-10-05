Melissa Mathieson: Care home and ex-manager face charges
A care home and its former manager have appeared in court charged with health and safety offences following the murder of a teenager eight years ago.
Melissa Mathieson, 18, was strangled by fellow resident Jason Conroy at Alexandra House, Bristol, in 2014.
Conroy, then 19, was jailed for life, with a minimum term of 19 years.
At Bristol Magistrates' Court, former manager Yvonne Hin, 44, and the care home pleaded not guilty to two charges of health and safety failings.
The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) charged Alexandra Homes (Bristol) Limited and former general manager Ms Hin, from Ilfracombe, Devon, with two offences last month.
'Risk of assault'
They were both charged with failing to ensure the health, safety and welfare of employees at the care home, in Knowle, from "potential assault from residents" between 13 February, 2014 and 13 October that year, contrary to the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974.
The second charge alleges they failed to provide adult care services accommodation for residents in such a way as to ensure those affected, including Miss Mathieson, were not exposed to the "risks from assault by Jason Conroy" between the same dates.
Both Ms Hin, and the firm, of Kingswood, Bristol, pleaded not guilty to both counts at Wednesday's hearing.
District Judge Lynne Matthews granted Ms Hin unconditional bail and adjourned the case to Bristol Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 31 October.
The company will appear before the crown court on the same date, Ms Matthews said.
Three of the company's directors - Joanne Burleigh, Maria Skuse and Michael McNamee - were in court.
Lee Burleigh, the manager, was also at the hearing as a proxy for the company's fourth director John Duggan, who the court heard was currently away.
