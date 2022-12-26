Mural celebrates 'unsung heroes' of Felix Road Playground
Four woman who contributed to the legacy of a children's playground have been celebrated in a new mural.
Esme Davis, Carol Williams, Morowa Selassie and Mandy Watson's portraits have been painted outside Felix Road Adventure Playground in Bristol.
Their mural will remain on the wall for 50 years in celebration of their efforts to improve the playground.
Described as "unsung heroes", the women helped to develop the park and to save it from closure.
Eastside Community Trust - who commissioned the mural - said: "The playground would not be here today without the voluntary hours, passion, hard work and commitment that they gave over three decades.
"They are a tribute to all the other women who have helped protect this unique and special place for children in Easton."
Mandy Watson was chair during a difficult period for Felix Road, as it was threatened with closure in 2010.
According to Eastside Community Trust, she collected 4,000 signatures and together with the committee, marched on the Council House and persuaded then Bristol mayor George Ferguson to save the playground.
Carol Williams worked as a play worker at Felix Road for 12 years and is believed to be the longest standing play worker in Felix Road's history.
Her father, James Williams, was elected as the first black lord mayor of Bristol.
Morowa Selassie was chair of Felix Road for a period in the 2000s and is a well-known community figure in Easton.
Ms Selassie was known for a "calm and dignified manner" which Eastside Community Trust said was invaluable during that period of time.
Esme Davis, 70, was the chair of Felix Road Adventure Playground for more than 18 years
Her daughter, Naomi Davis, 47, said her mother's work was "instrumental" in getting the stage, wooden structure and a pond and garden area installed.
Ms Davis, who lives near the park, said she enjoyed being able to hear the kids enjoying the park from her garden.
She said: "I just want to see it stay open for future generations because I'm sure it will always be needed."