Bristol man shares his breast cancer story to raise awareness
- Published
A retired police officer wants to challenge the common misbelief that "men don't get breast cancer" following his personal journey with the disease.
Dave, 64, from Bristol, spotted a lump on his chest in the shower whilst he was on holiday in 2015.
After he returned home, he quickly visited the GP and was later diagnosed with breast cancer.
"I'm proud to be part of a campaign that is promoting everyone - regardless of gender- to self-check," he said.
He was on holiday in Florida, celebrating his birthday when he noticed the lump.
"I wasn't aware that men should check for breast cancer, but I know that if your body changes, you shouldn't leave it, so I went to see my GP as soon as I got home," he said.
"Despite being told it was probably just a fatty deposit, I had an ultrasound and biopsy. One week later, I was diagnosed with hormone receptive breast cancer."
Dave said he was scared and found it tough to tell his children.
He had a mastectomy and lymph node removal, followed by chemotherapy and radiotherapy.
"Having cancer was a positive experience in many ways, as it made me reassess things. Seven years later, I am in good health and still receiving a course of drugs that can reduce the rate of cancer returning."
Dave has shared his story as part of an awareness campaign called Tickled Pink.
It involves Asda, Breast Cancer Now and CoppaFeel! who are encouraging shoppers "to make checking their boobs, pecs and chests as normal as their weekly shop".
As part of the campaign, seven people, including Dave, posed topless in new images that will be displayed in Asda stores.
All of them have breast cancer experiences and have shared both their story and images to be seen by millions of shoppers.
"There's still not enough awareness around male breast cancer," added Dave.
"People will say, I didn't realise men could get that, and to be honest, I didn't think I would ever get it!"
Breast Cancer Awareness Month runs throughout October.
