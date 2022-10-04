Bristol City Council Council could face £88m shortfall
- Published
Bristol City Council could face a funding shortfall of up to £87.6m within five years according to a new report.
Officials had already identified a £31m funding gap for next year, fuelled by rising costs, a rise in demand for council services, and inflation.
But a new "worst case scenario" estimate is double that at £62m, taking into account costs and inflation.
That rises to £83.8m the following year, rising to £87.6m in 2027/28.
The report said it poses "financial risk to a range of services across the council" including adult and children's social care services, energy prices, rising fuel and labour costs and waste management contracts.
Elected mayor Marvin Rees said the authority will need to "change the way we do things" in some core services to "focus our attention on those who need support most."
The report also gave a best case scenario for the deficit of £13m for the 12 months from next April, then staying table until hitting a high of £14m in five year.
Full council will consider the budget in February. There will be a public consultation on cuts to services.
