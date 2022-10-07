Petitioners call for safer cycling lanes for Bristol
Cyclists have called for safer and more accessible bike routes across the city after a cycle lane was removed.
In 2019, Bristol City Council promised an upgraded cycling strategy in the "near future", but then removed a cycle lane on Cheltenham Road in August.
Bristol Cycling Campaign is urging the council to promote the use of bikes to "connect all parts of the city".
Some 2,200 people signed a petition backing greater cycling provision. The council was approached for comment.
The petition demands the council updates its Bristol Cycling Delivery Plan.
Ian Pond, the founder of the petition, said: "It should state that existing cycle lanes must not be removed - as has recently occurred on Cheltenham Road and is threatened on Whiteladies Road - but that they are upgraded to current national standards and are made continuous."
Mr Pond has also called for more secure cycle parking to combat "rampant" bicycle theft, alongside cycle training and safe cycle routes to schools.
Some 2,000 people took part in the Big Ride for Safer Cycling on 2 October, cycling around Bristol's city centre to call for safer bike lanes and routes.
The demonstration was attended by Green Councillor Mohamed Makawi, the Local Democracy Reporting Service reported.
David Wilcox, shadow councillor for transport, said: "The Labour administration's removal of cycling infrastructure in Bristol sends completely the wrong message to anyone who wants to get around the city efficiently, and risks making cycling in our city more dangerous.
"To clean up our polluted air, reduce carbon emissions, and tackle our chronic traffic problems, we need to be creating new, high-quality bike lanes, not painting out existing ones."
Bristol City Council previously published and adopted a Bristol Transport Strategy, that promised an upgraded cycling strategy would be published "in the near future".
It said the council should "build a comprehensive cycle network accessible for all" with the goal to "fully integrate cycling into the wider transport network".
Campaigners point out that has yet to happen.
In May, the council proposed removing another cycle lane on Whiteladies Road, as that particular stretch of the street often floods.
The council has yet to comment.
