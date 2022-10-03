New operator saves cancelled bus routes in Bristol
A new operator has started running four bus routes that stopped after the collapse of Bristol Community Transport (BCT).
Big Lemon runs several routes in Brighton and started running the 505, 506, 515 and 516 in Bristol earlier.
"We're looking forward to meeting our passengers. It must have been difficult without these services running," said Big Lemon CEO Tom Druitt.
Every route operated by BCT has now been reinstated as before.
"We've managed to save all services cut by Bristol Community Transport - a big win for Bristolians.
"Buses matter. They allow local communities to thrive and are so, so vital in helping us meet our ambitious net-zero targets locally" said West of England Metro Mayor Dan Norris.
The routes connect the following areas:
- 505 - Long Ashton Park and Ride to Southmead
- 506 - Broadmead to Southmead
- 515 - Imperial Park to Stockwood
- 516 - Broad Walk to Hengrove Park
The Big Lemon will also pick up the Dial-a-Ride services previously operated by BCT.
