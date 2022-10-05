Bristol coffee shop saved from closure by crowdfunder
A "heart of the community" coffee shop has been saved by local residents who have raised £5,000 to keep it open.
Hennessey's Coffee Shop in Bedminster, Bristol, is run by Mike Cook but faced permanent closure in October due to increased running costs.
Locals have described Mr Cook as "the dad of North Street" and said the café feels like "extended family".
"When my bills come in I will be in a much better position and I won't have to close," Mr Cook said.
"It means I can carry on doing what I've done without worrying about energy costs."
The business owner said he had been offered £50 for a cup of coffee by some customers who had heard about his plight, while another lady offered him £3 "because she said it was all she could afford".
"It broke my heart," Mr Cook added.
"I have never asked for a pound in my life. I never put my hand out for anything.
"I've always kept my prices low so everyone comes in, from solicitors to doctors to homeless people.
"It's not about making money, its about being part of a community."
Customer Joey Withers, who set up the crowdfunder, said she is happy the café has been rescued.
"I've lived locally for 10 years. I started my own business recently, and asked the owner if I could base myself there," Ms Withers said.
"It's like going in to Mike's living room. Everyone knows each other, and I've never known anywhere like it.
"The customers think the world of him."
Another customer, George Jones, said that following the fundraiser, he is helping to develop "an ongoing community funded support system", something similar to a subscription platform for regular customers.
"Mike's not the biggest advocate of taking money off people, but he said he only had six weeks left before he closed," he said.
"It's these independent spaces which truly bring people together."
All funds raised are going towards energy bills and running costs and are expected to keep the shop open until next summer.
