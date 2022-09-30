Brislington: Four plead not guilty to Aranit Lleshi's murder
- Published
Four men accused of murder and violent disorder after the death of a 32-year-old man have pleaded not guilty.
Aranit Lleshi, from London, died after suffering multiple stab wounds during an outbreak of violence in Brislington, Bristol, on 24 May.
A total of six men have been charged with murder and violent disorder.
Four of them entered not guilty pleas to both charges, during a hearing at Bristol Crown Court, with two yet to enter pleas.
The men who pleaded not guilty are:
- Brikel Palaj, 32, of Heavitree Road, Plumstead, London
- Radian Lika, 35, of Watkinson Road, Islington, London
- Nikola Palaj, 28, also of Heavitree Road
- Sadik Lleshi, 34, of Culvert Road, Tottenham, London
Two other men, Kastriot Mhillaj 34, of no fixed address, and Rinush Behari 32, of Bunton Street, Woolwich, London did not appear at the hearing.
A trial, estimated to last eight weeks, has been set for 16 January next year.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk