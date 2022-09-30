Painted unicorn for Bristol charity arts trail revealed
- Published
The first unicorns that will feature on an arts trail in Bristol have been revealed.
The painted unicorns will be in place across the city next year to raise awareness of leukaemia and money for charity Leukaemia Care.
Bristol artists Inkie and Jenny Urquhart have painted the first of 50 unicorns.
They will all be on display from 1 July to 3 September 2023.
Ms Urquhart has named her unicorn "Goldie Horn".
She said the work is designed to symbolise the "bright and unique" community in Bristol.
Artist Inkie covered one of his two unicorns in Bristol-blue paint and decorated it with city place names in holographic glitter paint.
Inkie said he has to "work around the muscles" to get the results he wants.
"I work with the flow and the shape," he said.
"It's a great project, they're really fun to do and they raise a lot of money for charity."
The arts trail will follow similar projects such as Wow! Gorillas and Gromit Unleashed.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk