Marvin Rees berated during visit to Bristol flat fire block
It is disrespectful the mayor of Bristol has taken four days to visit the tower block where a man died trying to escape from a fire, a resident said.
During his visit to Easton's Twinnell House for a residents' meeting earlier Marvin Rees was berated by a woman too.
Police were then called when footage showed the resident had to be held back from the mayor by a bystander.
After the meeting Mr Rees said he had had a "very constructive conversation" with the people living there.
Speaking to BBC Points West before the meeting another resident, named Ahmed Sharif, said it was "embarrassing" that Mr Rees took four days to show his face.
"He is the man who is representing this city and yet he didn't have time to come and show his respect," Mr Sharif - who lives on the third floor with his four children - added.
Despite the building losing "one of our own", he said Mr Rees was nowhere to be seen.
Abdul Jabar Oryakhel, 30, died falling from the building's 16th floor as he tried to escape the fire, which the council said had been started by an electric bicycle.
Smoke from the fire also led to eight people being taken to hospital and the evacuation of 90 residents from the council-owned block on Wills Drive in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Some of them have criticised the council for not acting on their complaints about the storage of home-made electric bicycles in the block.
They have since launched a campaign calling on the council to introduce better safety measures.
Speaking afterwards, Mr Rees said the building had operated in the way it was designed to because the fire had been contained to one flat.
"People were able to leave in an orderly way. The support measures were in place."
During the hour-long meeting, Mr Rees said he also discussed their "wider concerns" about the quality of life in the block and "how we make sure that our housing services are as good as they need to be".
Avon Fire and Rescue visited the block on Tuesday to re-assure residents that it was safe.
