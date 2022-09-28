Bus stops improved as First routes cut in 'broken system'
Up to £5m is to be spent on bus stop improvements as operators face "a toxic mix of challenges".
The money will be spent on shelters and stops in Bristol, Bath, North East Somerset and South Gloucestershire to attract people back on to buses.
Several routes will be axed next month in the west of England amid driver shortages and fewer passenger journeys.
Kevin Guy, leader of Bath and North East Somerset Council, said a long-term strategy was needed on transport.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the investment was agreed at a West of England combined authority (Weca) meeting on Friday,
Buses in the region are mostly controlled by First Bus, which said it had "no choice" but to withdraw several services from 9 October.
'Truly sorry'
Passenger journeys have fallen by 25% compared to pre-Covid figures.
When the cuts were announced, managing director of First Doug Claringbold said: "We recognise the impact these changes will have on some of our communities and we are truly sorry for those who will be affected."
Council leader Mr Guy said: "The irony here is that we're not in control of buses, but we're in control of bus stops. It just sounds stupid, doesn't it? It's crazy.
"We live in a very broken system when it comes to buses. I'm happy to invest as much money in improving the bus stops as possible, but we need to focus on a long-term strategy in fixing our transport policy in general."
West of England Metro Mayor Dan Norris acknowledged the system was facing "a toxic mix of challenges" but said people need to be encouraged back on to buses.
"We need great places for people to wait for the bus if we're going to attract people on to the buses.
"I know we have challenges with the buses themselves, but that doesn't mean we forget about how we attract people onto the buses when we get that sorted and bus stops are a hugely important part of that."
