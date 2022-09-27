GWR engineers to join rail staff in strike action
Engineers are due to join thousands of railway workers on strike in an ongoing dispute over pay.
Unite said about 350 of its members on Great Western Railway (GWR) would walk out on Saturday.
Thousands of rail workers across the country will be striking on the same day, causing disruption to services.
GWR said the walkout was part of a continuing dispute involving staff from a number of trade unions representing rail workers.
The firm has provided a list of strike dates and the likely impact on its services.
It said services would be "severely impacted" by the action.
Unite officer John McGookin said disruptions "are entirely the fault" of the firm because of the lack of a pay rise.
Among those striking are workers based in depots and stations in London, Exeter, Tiverton, Plymouth, Swindon, Swansea, Reading, Penzance, Oxford and Bristol.
Unite said its members in GWR were facing a third year of pay freezes, while FirstGroup - GWR's parent company - made £654m in pre-tax profits in 2021-22.
Sharon Graham, Unite's general secretary, said: "For years, the wages of our Great Western Railway members have failed to keep up.
"With rocketing prices, the value of their pay is now falling even further behind."
If the dispute is not resolved then more strikes will be scheduled, Unite added.
